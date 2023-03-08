Responsibility Increased A Lot With New Experience: Tripura Minister – Sudhangshu Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 08, 2023: Expressing his happiness after becoming the new member of the BJP 2.0 cabinet in Tripura, newly elected MLA for second consecutive term from Fatikroy assembly constituency in Unakoti district Sudhangshu Das on Wednesday afternoon said that with new experience the responsibilities have increased a lot. “There is a lot of difference in handling the ministerial post after 5 years as an MLA”, he claimed.

After taking the oath on Wednesday, sitting in his official chamber in the civil secretariat here in Agartala city, Das expressed his firm determination to work for the welfare of the people of Fatikroy as well as the entire Tripura people in the coming days.

On this day, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha for giving him the opportunity to become a member of the Tripura Cabinet.

According to him, it is a great pleasure to have the opportunity to go from a general BJP functionary to an MLA and now a minister. “Responsibilities have increased a lot compared to earlier. So, I want to work for everyone outside of Fatikroy”, he added.

Das said “There is no substitute for hard work when it comes to success. The journey will start from today with new experience. I will try to set a remarkable example by keeping the mentality of working diligently.”

He will undertake the new duties by giving priority to education, health and infrastructure development. “I will try to provide all the facilities of the government to the last person of Tripura. I will try to give maximum effort for public welfare. It will definitely be successful”, he also added.