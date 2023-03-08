Tripura: Dr Manik Saha Sworn-In As 11th CM With 8 Ministers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 08, 2023: After six days of achieving victory in the assembly election of 2023, Prof Dr Manik Saha took oath of office and secrecy as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura administered by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Wednesday.

In the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu were present.

Along with Chief Minister Dr Saha, new council of ministers Bikash Debbarma, Sushanta Chowdhury, Sudhangshu Das, Santana Chakma, Shukla Charan Noatia, Pranajit Singha Roy, Ratan Lal Nath and Tinku Roy also took the oath of office and secrecy.

On the dais, Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, union minister of state and newly elected MLA Pratima Bhoumik, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Tripura’s organisational secretary Phanindra Nath Sarma and others were present.

After the swearing-in ceremony at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in Agartala city, Prime Minister Modi left for New Delhi while union Home minister Shah and BJP national president Nadda along with Chief Minister Dr Saha offered prayer at Mata Tripureshwari Temple in Udaipur under Gomati district.

Thereafter, Shah and Nadda will chair meeting with BJP state leadership and newly elected MLAs at State Guest House here in Agartala city before leaving for New Delhi by Wednesday evening.

Party sources informed that Shah and Nadda is likely to hold meeting with TIPRA Motha’s MLAs at State Guest House. However, the agenda is not clear.

On the other hand, the distribution of 63 portfolios is also likely to be decided by Wednesday night itself.

Meanwhile, party sources further predicted the incumbent union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, who has been newly elected from Dhanpur assembly constituency in Sepahijala district may leave her legislator post by March 15 next and by-election may again take place.

Notably, four former ministers have been dropped and they are- Manoj Kanti Deb, Jishnu Dev Varma, Bhagawan Chandra Das and Ramprasad Paul.