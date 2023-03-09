Mission Foundation Movement (MFM) Organizes Training On MWPSC Act

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mission Foundation Movement (MFM) under Regional Resource Training Centre (RRTC) for Senior Citizens today organized training on ‘Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 (MWPSC Act)’ at MFM Complex, Durtlang.

The training was conducted by K. Lalchhanhima, Advocate, to special invitees from Mizoram Upa Pawl (Senior citizens’ organization), MHIP (Women’s organization) and Synod Social Front.

During the training, K. Lalchhanhima stated the importance given by the Central government for the welfare of senior citizens, and the need for an extensive awareness program on Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

He also highlighted the special treatment to be received by senior citizens at hospitals, with special beds and queues designated for them, and stated that if a hospital refuses to provide for such services, they can be fined a sum of ₹5000, imprisonment for three months or both.

Mission Foundation Movement (MFM) is Regional Resource Training Centre (RRTC) for Senior Citizens appointed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India in four of the Northeast States- Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.