National Consultant Of PM TB Mukh Bharat Abhiyan Meets Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

D. Dharma Rao, National Consultant – PMTBMBA, Central TB Division (CTD), from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare today called on the Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram, Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan.

D. Dharma Rao and officials of the State TB Cell also had a PowerPoint presentation of PM TB Mukh Bharat initiatives in the state.

Mizoram currently records 1321 TB patients, and out of which, 989 patients had submitted their willingness to be supported for nutrition under the Nikshay Mitra Program.

It is worth mentioning that Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati is a donor/Nikshay Mitra of the TB Patient Nutritional Support Program is supports 20 TB patients. He stated that Mizoram has a relatively low population infected with TB and that a hundred percent coverage of nutritional support for the TB patients in the state is quite achievable. Through this meeting, he also appealed for more donors to come forward and participate in this noble cause.

Among the elected people’s representatives, Health Minister Dr. R.Lalthangliana, Home Minister Lalchamliana, Er.H.Lalzirliana, MLA, and Dr. K.Beichhua, MLA supported the nutritional support program for TB patients.

At the end of the meeting, Governor was handed a Certificate of acknowledgment from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. The same was also handed to the state TB Cell by Governor.