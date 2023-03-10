Alleged BJP Workers Resists Left-Congress MLAs, MPs In Tripura; Vehicles Vandalized

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 10, 2023: A delegation of Congress and CPIM leaders faced high-octane resistance allegedly from BJP supporters at Tripura’s Nehal Chandra Nagar under Sepahijala district on Friday.

The delegates of CPIM and Congress went to NC Nagar to interact with the local people following the post-poll violence incidents.

The leaders are- Tripura Pradesh Congress president and newly elected MLA Birajit Sinha, former state president and newly elected MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, Congress MP Abdul Khalique, CWC member and Tripura in-charge Dr Ajay Kumar, CPIM state secretary and newly elected MLA Jitendra Chaudhury and CPIM MP Elamaram Kareem.

Even though the leaders of both the political parties managed to return from the place without being injured, but pelting of stones damaged two of their vehicles severely.

TPCC president and MLA Sinha alleged that around 25 BJP youth workers had blocked them from entering market.

“In total, 19 shops were burnt to ashes a day before yesterday at NC Nagar market. Media reports claim that the BJP-backed miscreants is alleged to have been involved in the act of arson. After reaching NC Nagar area, the BJP supporters accused the workers of CPIM and Congress for the incident. The ruling party activists claimed that the shops belonging to the supporters of BJP were burnt to ashes”, Sinha said.

Not only this, Sinha alleged that the aggressive BJP workers also pelted stones on their vehicles in presence of TSR personnel escorting them.

He said, “When we asked the TSR personnel to initiate action, they denied claiming that they don’t have permission. A specific complaint will be lodged with the SP of Sepahijala district asking him under what circumstances, the TSR personnel are not providing any protection to us during the attack”.