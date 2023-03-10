Mizoram’s Lunglei Fire Station Receives ‘Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabhandan Puraskar Awards’

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Lunglei Fire Station was today awarded the ‘Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabhandan Puraskar Awards 2023′ at the Session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction’ (NPDRR-2023) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The event was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attended by the Union Home Minister for Home Affairs & Cooperation Amit Shah as well as Union MoS for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.

On 24 April 2021, Lunglei Fire Station responded efficiently and effectively to a massive forest fire which was reported in the uninhabited forest areas that surrounded Lunglei town and spread to more than 10 village council areas.

Lunglei Fire Station personnel assisted by local civilians worked continuously for more than 32 hours during which they motivated and provided on the spot training to residents.

Due to the valiant, brazen and prompt efforts of Fire & Emergency staff in the putting out the flames, there was no loss to life and property and the spread of fire to other parts of the State was prevented.

On behalf of Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram Police Service Officers- Lalzahngoa, Director, Fire & Emergency Services, and Francis Lalnuntluanga Ralte, SP, Fire & Emergency Services received the commendation of ₹51 lakhs and a certificate.

During the ceremony, a short video on the wild fire that occurred in Lunglei town on 2021, prepared by officials from Delhi was screened.

It is worth mentioning that 274 nominations were submitted for the ‘Subhash Chandra Bose Appda Prabhandan Puraskar Awards 2023’. From these nominations submitted, Lunglei Fire Station and Odissa Disaster Management Authority have been selected to win the prestigious Indian National Award for Disaster Management.

Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar was first awarded in 2022 on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.