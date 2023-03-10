Mizoram’s Lunglei Town Preps Up For Municipal Council election

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The 44 candidates from the four main political parties of the State- Mizo National Front, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Zoram People’s Movement- today submitted nominations to the Municipal Returning Officer, for the upcoming Lunglei Municipal Council election.

The election will take place on March 29, 2023. Lunglei is the second biggest town of Mizoram after Aizawl.

The Lunglei Municipal Council has 11 wards and is the only municipal council after Aizawl Municipal Corporation; which has 19 wards.

20 candidates from Wards- I, II, III, IV, and V filed nominations to Municipal Returning Officer, Donny Lalruatsanga while the remaining 24 candidates from Wards- VI, VII, VIII, IX, X and XI submitted their nominations to Municipal Returning Officer, M.Misael.

The last day for the withdrawal of nominations is on March 14, 2023 and the counting of the votes will take place on April 3, 2023.