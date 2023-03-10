NABARD Celebrates International Women’s Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 10, 2023: NABARD in collaboration with the Faculty of Management and Commerce of the ICFAI University, Tripura organized International Women’s Day on Friday.

Among the galaxy of women dignitaries who graced the inauguration ceremony of the program were National Teacher’s Awardee Sutapa Sur, Assistant Commandant of CRPF Seema Singh and Tripura’s Inspector General of Police (Administration) Princee Rani, IPS.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Biplab Halder and General Manager of NABARD Loken Das also graced the program.

This year the theme of the Women’s Day was “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”. Rita Choudhary, DGM of NABARD welcomed the participants.

Prof Dr Biplab Halder addressed the participants and spoke about the role of technology in removing social barriers. Loken Das emphasized on the need for removing gender bias and dwelt at length on the contribution made by NABARD in upliftment of women through its various programmes.

Princee Rani, IPS in her motivational speech highlighted the contribution made by women in all spheres of society. Seema Singh spoke about the stellar role played by women in armed forces in serving the nation.

A cultural programme consisting of group song, solo song, group dance, solo dance, folk dance, Rabindra Nritya, Reang dance, Hojagiri dance, etc. were performed by the students of the University.

Besides the program an “exhibition and sale of handloom and handicraft products” were also organized in the University campus by the various SHG groups of Tripura.