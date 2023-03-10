Tripura State Rifles Shot Self Dead At Sepahijala District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 10, 2023: A 45-year old jawan of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) killed himself after firing shot with his own service rifle at the 1st battalion’s temporary camp in the premises of Bishalgarh Town Girls’ High School under Sepahijala district on Friday.

The TSR jawan is identified as Babul Debnath of Melaghar in Sepahijala district.

It is reported that the local people along with other jawans in the rifles’ temporary camp heard the sound of gunshot and found that Babul was lying on the ground in a pool of blood. It is learned that he committed suicide by shooting himself on his head.

Receiving information, Bishalgarh Fire Service department personnel rushed to the spot and shifted to Bishalgarh sub-divisional hospital. But before reaching the hospital, Babul succumbed to his injury, said doctors.

Knowing about this incident, Bishalgarh police station staff along with senior officials of TSR rushed to the spot.

However, it is still mysterious why Babul committed suicide. At present, Babul’s dead body has been kept in the Hospital’s morgue. His body will be handed over to his family members after post-mortem on Saturday.