Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Meets Murmu, Nadda & Union Ministers In New Delhi; Likely To Meet PM Modi On Sunday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha is likely to pay a courtesy meeting to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday and return back to his own state on March 13 next.

After swearing-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof Dr Manik Saha on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Taking this to the social media handles, Dr Saha wrote “Paid a courtesy visit to Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in New Delhi today at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Grateful to President for her blessings and good wishes in my second tenure as Chief Minister of Tripura.”

Tripura CM also met with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, union Defense minister Rajnath Singh, union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong in New Delhi.

Dr Saha said “Courtesy call to J.P. Nadda Ji, All India President of Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi today. Let him know about the rejoicing in the public mind over the re-establishment of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. He extended his best wishes to all the people of Tripura and wished Tripura a bright future.”

Tripura CM also congratulated Meghalaya CM Sangma and Deputy CM Tynsong for the victory in recently held assembly elections in Meghalaya.