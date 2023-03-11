Tripura: Left Front & Congress MPs, MLAs Submit Memorandum To Governor

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2023: Left Front and Congress parties’ leaders in Tripura surfaced allegations against ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for unleashing a horrendous one-sided violence after announcement of assembly election results.

A twelve-member delegation of CPIM-led Left Front and Congress from state and national levels on Sunday met with Governor of Tripura Satyadeo Narain Arya at Raj Bhavan here in Agartala city and apprised him about 1,199 incidents of attack on opposition parties’ workers and supporters after announcement of election results on March 02 last.

The delegates are- E Karim, MP (RS), P R Natarajan, MP (RS), Ranjeeta Ranjan, MP (RS), Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharjee MP(RS), Abdul Khalique MP (LS), Binoy Vishwam, MP (RS), A A Rahim MP (RS), Tripura CPIM secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, CWC member and Tripura in-charge Dr Ajay Kumar, AICC in-charge in Tripura Szarita Laitphlang, MLAs Birajit Sinha and Gopal Chandra Roy, and former MLA Asish Kumar Saha.

In a three-page memorandum to the Governor, the delegates of Left Front and Congress parties gave a detailed information regarding the attacks, violence, arson, threats, extortions, etc. upon opposition parties’ workers and supporters by the ruling BJP-sponsored hooligans in different parts of the state.

Based on these, Left Front and Congress MPs, leaders and elected representatives fervently urged to restore peace and keep the security forces in motion to enforce the law of the land.

They demanded- “Move the entire administration to restore peace and remove political hostility. BJP being the ruling party of the state, it has the bigger responsibility in this sphere. Order the police authority to arrest the perpetrators involved in each and every incidents of the political violence. Appropriate legal action may be taken against all the culprits accused in these inhuman valence. Motor Workers/owners of E-Rickshwas, 3-wheelers, 4-wheelers, bus etc. who have been barred from plying vehicles in their scheduled routes must be allowed to resume plying their vehicles. All the victims who lost dwelling houses, lost professional resources to ear livelihood and caused huge financial burden for treatment must be provided relief from the government.”