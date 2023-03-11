Tripura Opposition Stages Drama To Tarnish Saffron Party’s Image, Claims BJP Leadership

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2023: Tripura BJP leadership on Saturday claimed that the Left Front-Congress have staged a pre-planned drama to tarnish the image of the saffron camp at the national level.

BJP state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee in a press communique informed that the alleged attack on the central and state delegation of the CPIM-Congress at Nehalchandra Nagar in Bishalgarh has caught the attention of the state leadership of the BJP.

“The state leadership has already discussed the matter with the local officials and others concerned. The party believes that there is a deep conspiracy behind this incident. LF-Congress leaders, who are divisive and self-interested, have tried to stage the event as planned to discredit the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level”, he added.

Bhattacharjee said that the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha inquired about the details of the matter from the Director General of Police over the phone from New Delhi after the allegations came to light. He also ordered to verify the truth of the complaint and take legal action in the matter. Accordingly, the police officials were sent to the spot.

Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee and officials of the local police administration and civil administration inquired about the details of the incident.

In the inquiry, it is revealed the LF-Congress MPs and MLAs did not even contact the police before going to the respective areas. “Suddenly it became clear that there was no great intention behind this visit. Despite the lack of advance notice to the police, security guards were present at the scene. The delegation went there and tried to mislead the local people by talking about post-election terrorism. There was a protest there. But there was no attack anywhere. The security personnel present were also quite active and escorted the delegation from the area. No attack took place”, he added.

BJP state spokesperson also claimed that the people’s democratic rights cannot be undermined. There too people raised their voices against the evil tactics of Left-Congress leaders through democratic ways. The people did not accept the false allegations and denied any political terror in the area. Hence, the opposition leaders failed to tolerate this.

“The people of the state will not forgive anyone who conspires against the people by defaming the state. Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns this attempt to spread false information and defame the people of the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party believes that the public has a major role to play along with the police and general administration in preventing any kind of conspiracy against the state”, he also added.