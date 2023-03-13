Assam: General Science Exam To Be Held On 30 March

NET Web Desk

The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled on March 13 will now be held on 30 March 2023.

On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice.

Assam Education minister Ranoj Pegu on March 13 appealed to the HSLC candidates not to panic or feel disheartened over the cancellation of the General Science examination.

Further, the minister assured that the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will announce an alternative date on March 13 itself.

Several organisations took out massive protests across the state against the SEBA following the cancellation of the General Science paper of the ongoing HSLC examination after reports of the question paper leakage surfaced on social media.

A day before the HSLC examination in Assam, the state education board (SEBA) cancelled the General Science exam after reports of the question paper being leaked on social media surfaced on March 12.