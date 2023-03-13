Assam Rifles Nabs Two Bangladesh Nationals; One Suspected To Be KCNA Cadre

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, March 13, 2023: Last Friday (March 10, 2023), Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended two alleged cadres of Kuki Chin National Army (KCNA) out of which one, as claimed by the Assam Rifles, is a high ranking cadre, at Hmunnuam village of Lawngtlai district.

According to reports of Assam Rifles, the two Bangladeshi nationals-Zingramlian and Pazau- were allegedly attending a meeting of KCNA at Bungtlang of Lawngtlai district; in which a plan was being hatched to smuggle weapons from Bangladesh to Myanmar. On their way back they took a halt at a location where Bangladeshi illegal immigrants have been resettled.

The two Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to Bungtlang Police Outpost. Sources stated that Pazau and his family members have temporary refugee ID and have been returned to Hmunnuam Refugee camp.

Zingramlian, S/O Raltawna, Phainuam, Bangladesh had been booked under Section 14A in the Foreigners Act, 1946. Upon interrogation, officials said that he stated to have knowledge of the Kuki Chin National Army (KCNA), but is not an alliance to the insurgent group.