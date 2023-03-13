BJP Worker Succumbs To Death In Poll Violence; Road Blocked, Ex-Deputy CM Intervenes

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 13, 2023: The Gorkhabasti area of Agartala city on Monday erupted in uproar over the death of BJP cadres in political violence. Carrying the dead body, BJP workers-supporters blocked the road and chanted slogans against the CPM. Allegations of police negligence in arresting the culprits have also been raised.

Finally former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma went to the blockade spot and pacified the agitated BJP workers-supporters. With his intervention, the blockade was lifted on Monday. He condemned the tragic death of BJP Pristha Pramukh Tapan Kumar Bhowmik in an attack by CPIM-sponsored miscreants. He will speak to the Chief Minister for immediate arrest of the culprits.

Eight BJP workers were injured in an attack by CPIM-backed miscreants after the declaration of assembly election results in Tripura on March 02 last. 8 BJP workers including Tapan Kumar Bhowmik were attacked in Gorkhabasti area after CPIM candidate won 4-Barjala assembly constituency. They were admitted to GBP Hospital. Among them, two including Tapan Kumar Bhowmik were in critical condition. But, this morning Tapan Kumar Bhowmik succumbed to all the efforts of the doctors.

On hearing about his death, former BJP MLA from Barjala assembly constituency Dr Dilip Kumar Das and Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Deepak Majumder rushed to GB Hospital.

On this day, Mayor Deepak Majumder said that the CPIM-Congress has started a conspiracy to create unrest in Tripura. They have resorted to terrorism after being defeated politically. Of course, the CPIM has always done politics of terror, he said in a sarcastic tone. Former MLA Dr Dilip Kumar Das expressed deep grief over the death of the BJP karyakarta. He also strongly condemned CPIM’s politics of violence. He said that Tapan Kumar Bhowmik had a very good reputation in Gorkhabasti area. He was known as a dedicated worker of BJP. He was also the President of Kunjaban Sporting Club. On the day of the election results, he was badly beaten up by CPIM-backed separatists. He died tragically. Dr Das demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

Meanwhile, BJP workers-supporters in Gorkhabasti area became agitated as Tapan Kumar Bhowmik’s body was taken home from GBP Hospital. They blocked the road with dead body. A BJP person said that Tapan Kumar Bhowmik died due to political violence. However, the police have shown complete failure to arrest all the culprits. He said that a specific complaint has been reported to the police regarding the beating of 8 BJP workers including Tapan Kumar Bhowmik after announcement of the results. However, the police managed to arrest only two people. He lamented that the police did not feel the need to interrogate the family members of the absconding accused. As a result, they fled the area after getting the news of Tapan’s death on Monday.

On this day, severe traffic jam took place as a result of the blockade in Gorkhabasti area for a long time. The BJP workers did not agree to lift the blockade despite the plea of the police. Finally getting the news, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma rushed to the blockade site and spoke to the police and the besiegers. By his intervention, the blockade was lifted by 3 pm. On this day, he said, supporting violence is a very old practice of CPM. They never want peace in Tripura. He expressed deep grief over the death of BJP Pristha Pramukh Tapan Kumar Bhowmik and appealed to the Tripura government to stand by the family of the deceased. He also added that he will talk to the Chief Minister for immediate arrest and strict punishment of all the culprits.