Meghalaya To Host It’s 1st International Film Festival At Shillong

The first Meghalaya International Film Festival is an initiative of the Meghalaya Filmmakers’ Association (MeFilma), a Shillong-based registered society comprising of filmmakers from the State under the aegis of Founder President Commander Shangpliang and the Meghalaya Tourism, a Government of Meghalaya Society registered under the Society Registration Act 1860.

The Festival will screen over 65 films and documentaries spread over five days with a gala opening on the evening of 14th March at the Soso Tham Auditorium, while the closing ceremony will take place on the evening of 18th March at the same venue.

Minister of Tourism and Art & Culture, Paul Lyngdoh to inaugurate the 1st Meghalaya International Film Festival.Renowned film personality Adil Hussain to grace the occasion as Special Guest.

There will be four venues where parallel screenings will take place. Megh IFF is expected to attract more than 5,000 viewers from across the country, including guest countries.

The Festival is aimed at creating a film culture in the State, especially among it’s youths to create a conscious citizenry. Besides, it will also lead to tales from the State being told through the medium of films and documentaries by filmmakers, not to mention meaningful job creation.