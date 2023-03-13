Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Reviews Implementation Of Schemes Under Rural Development Department

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, March 13, 2023: Officials from the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) today called on Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati to present important schemes at Raj Bhavan.

In the meeting, Senior Officials of the state Rural Development Department gave PowerPoint presentations on various schemes under implementation for improving the rural economy.

Governor expressed his appreciation for the hard work put up by the officials for achieving 72% plus digital attendance of muster rolls engaged in MNREGA works and consistently achieving successful beneficiaries’ payments through DBT.

After going through the reports of the progress in PMAY-G, he requested the concerned officials to find out the reasons for the delay of fund release by the Ministry and see if some requirements needed to be fulfilled first by the state side. He reiterated the importance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing the housing for all scheme – PMAY within the stipulated time revised (the year of completion is now fixed to 2024 from the earlier target year of completion set at 2022). In this connection, Governor advised the state RD officials to address issues and make a serious attempt to complete PMAY-Grameen as soon as possible. He also recommended another review meeting within weeks to see if progress is being made.

Dr Irene Zohlimpuii Chongthu, Addl Secretary, Pi Ethel Rothangpuii, Joint Secretary and Pu Zoremthara Ralte, Deputy Secretary represented the Department of Rural Development.

There were two PowerPoint presentations at the meeting – presentations on the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) App launched by the Ministry of Rural Development in 2021 and the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin( PMAY – G).

The NMMS App permits taking real-time attendance of workers at Mahatma Gandhi NREGA worksites along with geo-tagged photographs. Using the app, Muster roll attendance can only be uploaded within the area of the work location. It also features GPS Tracking of Worksite photos uploaded.

Currently, the minimum size of the houses to be built under the PMAY-G scheme has been increased to 25 sq. mt. from 20 sq. mt. Identification and Selection of beneficiaries are based on the housing deficiency and other social deprivation parameters in SECC-2011 data and the list is verified by the Gram Sabhas.

Awaas+ (Additional Deserving Households) survey was conducted on July 2018 using a Mobile Application. Awaas+ mobile application is an android-based App that is exclusively made for the inspector to do the survey. The survey is for the people who were not covered in the SECC 2011. The initiative is to cover the people who are exempted from the PMAY-G benefits but who are actually the real holders of them. The survey is based on some simple questions which will be related to the person who has to be included in the list.

As per the report, the Physical Progress of the State on PMAY-G is shown below.

100% registration against the target of 20512 houses has been achieved.100% sanction against the target of 20512 residential houses has been achieved. All ineligible households have been remanded to date using Remand Module. There are no landless beneficiaries in respect of Mizoram.