BJP Blames Caretaker Of 10th CADC & LAO, CADC Over Arbitrary Removal Of 2 Nominated VC

NET Web Desk

In a press conference held today at Kamalanagar, Lawngtlai District, the BJP Chakma Autonomous Distict Council (CADC) District Committee came down heavily on the caretaker of 10th CADC & LAO, CADC after the removal of Talukdar Chakma and Lokhi Loda Chakma, who are both Nominated Members of Kamalanagar-III Village Council, without giving even a show cause notice.

The BJP CADC alleged that the actions of the Caretaker of the 10th CADC and Deputy Commissioner of Lawngtlai District Pu David Lalthantluanga, IAS & the Local Administration Officer, CADC Ram Muni Chakma are arbitrary and politically motivated and working in favor of the present MNF Members of District Councils of CADC.

On February 28, the incumbent Village Council President of Kamalanagar-III Moni Sangka Chakma (Elected VC Member) along with 2 Village Council Nominated Members namely Talukdar Chakma and Lokhi Loda Chakma have joined BJP by resigning their primary membership of MNF party.

Thus, with the existing two elected BJP Village Council members and 3 newly joined VC Members into BJP, the BJP in their press release claimed that Kamalanagar-III Village Council constituted into BJP majority with a total of five Village Council Members out of a total of 9 VC Members.

They also stated that, since anti defection law does not apply in the CADC, joining any political party by Village Council Members is their democratic rights as citizens of the country and cannot be said to constitute as “acting in a manner prejudicial to the Village Council” nor is “better administration of the Village Council” interrupted.

The BJP also stated that, the grounds mentioned in the removal letter are ambiguous, arbitrary, unreasonable and politically motivated to say the least.

“The Caretaker of the 10th CADC & LAO, CADC have no rights to favor any political parties as the the10th CADC is under Governor’s Rule and they should have followed rules and procedures rather than following the command of the present MNF MDCs and the notification served will be challenged in Court”, the press release stated.

The BJP CADC strongly demanded the Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram for immediate removal of the Caretaker of the 10th CADC & LAO, CADC from their post for being politically motivated in favour of the MNF party.

The conference was convened by Dr. Buddha Dhan Chakma, MLA, District President, BJP CADC, Nirupam Chakma, National Council member, BJP Mizoram Pradesh, Moni Sangka Chakma, VCP, K-III, Ahoze Chakma VCM, K-III, and Ranga Udi Chakma, VCM, K-III.