Governor Of Mizoram Flagged In Phawngpui Expedition Which Was Aligned With The G20 Motto Of Vasudhaiv Kutumbhakam

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Outdoor Youth Adventure Club and 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), organised a flagging in ceremony of Phawngpui Expedition at Raj Bhawan today.

30 Young students including 14 college going Girls and 16 Boys most of which are also NCC cadets took part in the expedition. 03 Offrs , 04 JCOs & 10 ORs from 23 Sector Assam Rifles were also part of the Expedition Team.

The expedition is part of the series of events in line with the G20 motto “One Earth, One Family, One nature, One future ” ( Vasudhaiv Kutumbhakam) and was flagged off on March 10, 2023 by Chief Secratary, Dr. Renu Sharma.

Phawngpui or “The Blue Mountain” which is the highest peak of Mizoram was successfully summitted on March 12, 2023 by the team.

Furthermore, the expedition aimed to promote advernture sports, responsible tourism, awareness for clean and green Mizoram,Nasha Mukt Bharat abhiyaan and ethical mountaineeringin the state by showcasing its natural beauty and tranquility.

The expeditioners thanked Assam Rifles for their forthcoming attitude and marking a feat in promoting Adventure sports in the lives of the youth of Mizoram.

Expeditioners have also committed to stay resolved to preserving culture and heritage of Mizoram as flag bearers through such expeditions in future as well, keeping National Initiatives & agendas in line to include G20 Summit as well.