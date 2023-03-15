GOI Has Declared Two National Highways For Mizoram : Nitin Gadkari

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

At the ongoing budget session of the Parliament, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari today stated that the Government has declared two new National Highways- NH-6 and NH-502A for the State of Mizoram.

Replying to the unstarred question of Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP, K. Vanlalvena, Union Minister Gadkari stated that the National Highway-6, originates from Jorhat in Assam and connects Zokhawthar of Champhai district, passing through Aizawl, Seling, Lumtui, Khawthlir, Tuisen, Neihdawn and Champhai, with spur from Bairabi to Mamit.

He also added that the new NH-502A shall connect Lawngtlai to the Myanmar border of Paletwa with spur connecting Zorinpui- Hmawngbu- near Longmasu in Mizoram.

The Union Minister further added that the DPR for the construction of double lane/ widening of Bairabi to Mamit section of NH-6 is in progress by Mizoram Public Works Department and that, on completion of the DPR, the widening work shall be considered based on the outcome of the DPR.

Furthermore, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar also replied to the MP stating at present, there is no plan to convert Mizoram’s lone medical institute ( Zoram Medical College) to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).