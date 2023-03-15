Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram Excise And Narcotics Department Seizes Heroin In 2 Different Districts, One Myanmar National Held

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram seized 193.230 grams of Heroin on March 14 and 15 at two different districts of the State.

At 11:30 on March 15, the Department’s personnel at Serchhip District seized 69.960 grams of heroin from the possession of Lalrinzuala (32) of Khawmawi, Myanmar

On March 14, they also seized 123.270 grams of heroin from the possession of Robert Thangsumlanga (24), a resident of Champhai Vengthar, between Zote village of Champhai district and Bulfek hamlet of Myanmar. A Bolero pickup truck, bearing registration number MZ04-A/5420, which was used for the transportation of the dugs was also apprehended.

Both the apprehended individuals have been booked under The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

