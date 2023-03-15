Mizoram Observes World Consumer Day

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

World Consumers Day was observed across various districts of Mizoram today with the theme “Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions.”

The main function was held at Central Young Mizo Association Hall at Aizawl where Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K. Lalrinliana graced the function as Chief Guest.

K. Lalrinliana apprised citizens to be aware of their rights, and stated that India had even established the Consumer Protection Act in 2019.

He stated that consumers must also be industrious in protection of their rights, and reminded them to make proper use of Consumer Redressal Commission and eDaakhil, which was launched in 2022.

K. Lalrinliana also also called on the Consumers’ Union to be more active in the protection of public consumers’ rights; and affirmed that a working tandard laboratory shall soon be provided to all districts legal metrology.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the importance of renewble energy for the sustenance of the environment.

The day’s event was attended by Mizoram Consumers’ Union and various consumer branches of Aizawl. Ember Secretary of Mizoram Pollution Control Board, C. Lalduhawma also presented a lecture on ‘Clean Energy Transition’.