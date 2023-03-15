Tripura: Four Indigenous Bombs Recovered: Student Critical After One Exploded In Sepahijala District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 13, 2023: A ten-year old student of Tripura’s Nagar High School in Kalsimura Gram Panchayat under Sepahijala district sustained grievous injuries when he unknowingly exploded an indigenous bomb. He also recovered more four bombs stored in a bag in an abandoned toilet of the school premises on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the student of class V named Taifur Rahman, son of Muslem Mia and resident of Kalsimura Gram Panchayat found a bag placed in an abandoned toilet of the Nagar High School at 12 noon. At first, he couldn’t realise what these would be shaped liked balls or coconuts. He took one of them on his hand, threw it on the ground and it exploded making a loud noise. In the blast, he sustained grievous injuries on his whole body especially on his hands and face as the explosion took place within a metre’s distance. Later, he realised that these might be bombs.

The Nagar High School’s teachers rushed to spot hearing the loud noise of the blast. Hearing the screams of school teachers, locals arrived and Taifur’s family members were also informed. He was immediately transported to Boxanagar Primary Health Centre. After giving him preliminary treatment through bandages and stitches, the doctor on-duty referred him to GBP Hospital in Agartala city.

Meanwhile, Kalamchoura police station staff reached the spot and began investigation. The bomb squad also reached the school premises. There were five bombs while one exploded.

Speaking to media persons here, the Upa-Pradhan (Deputy-Chief) of Kalsimura Gram Panchayat Giyas Uddin surfaced allegations against the hooligans sponsored by the Opposition CPIM and Congress parties for keeping these indigenous bombs in an abandoned toilet of the school with an evil intention of bombardment upon BJP supporters’ houses after their victory on March 02. But everything went in vain as their dream did not workout.

He alleged “CPIM-backed goons made these homemade bombs to explode in BJP supporters’ houses. But after the formation of the BJP-led government, CPIM gangs fell into disrepair in Kalsimura area, which was once a stronghold of the communists. And maybe that’s why, these indigenous bombs were left in the abandoned toilet of this old school building in the dark of night.”

Lamenting the pathetic condition of the minor child, the Upa-Pradhan said “The students narrowly escaped from a bigger untoward incident. Many students of the school would have been injured seriously if all the bombs had exploded together.”