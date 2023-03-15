Tripura: Pratima Bhoumik Tenders Resignation From MLA Post; To Continue As Union Minister Of State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 15, 2023: Accepting the instructions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command, Lok Sabha MP and union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik tendered her resignation from the post of the MLA to the Protem Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly (TLA) Binay Bhushan Das here in Agartala city on Wednesday.

According to BJP high command’s advice, Bhoumik contested in the assembly election from 23-Dhanpur assembly constituency under Sepahijala district and won the polls with a margin of 3,500 votes. It is worthy to mention here that Dhanpur is also her hometown.

During resignation tendering procedure at the state assembly premises here, Bhoumik was accompanied by senior cabinet minister Ratan Lal Nath of BJP 2.0 government and Advocate General of the high court of Tripura Siddharth Shankar Dey.

While speaking to media persons after tendering resignation from MLA post, MoS Pratima Bhoumik convey her warm wishes to the newly appointed Protem Speaker Binay Bhushan Das for assuming charge of his office.

Citing the reason behind her resignation from MLA’s post, Bhoumik said “Despite being the member of Lok Sabha and union minister of state, the ruling BJP’s central leadership instructed me to contest from 23-Dhanpur assembly constituency. The people’s mandate in 60 assembly constituencies were declared on March 02 last. Accordingly, I am holding two respectful posts, which is not permissible. Now again on the advice of my party, I tendered my resignation from the post of MLA in Dhanpur seat to the Protem Speaker in the state assembly premises today.”

The union minister of state Bhoumik promised the electorates and people of 23-Dhanpur assembly constituency that the commitments of development that she had made before assembly polls, all of those would be fulfilled in this seat for the welfare of all.

Accepting the resignation letter, the Protem Speaker Binay Bhushan Das said “She is an union minister of state. She cannot hold two elected representatives’ post at the same time. Hence, she had tendered her resignation from the post of MLA.”

Speaking further about next course of action, the Protem Speaker said that he will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs of BJP, CPIM, Congress and TIPRA Motha on Thursday and Friday.