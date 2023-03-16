Ayushman Bharat Northeast Regional Review Meeting Commences At Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Chief Minister Zoramthanga today graced the inauguration of the Ayushman Bharat- Northeast Regional review meeting at Aijal Club, Aizawl.

The two-day meeting is jointly organised by the Mizoram Health Care Society and National Health Authority (NHA) and includes all the Northeast States representatives incharge of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Chief Minister Zoramthanga highlighted the importance of a credible and dedicated health care scheme for all citizens and affirmed that a healthy population is crucial for the development of a nation.

He also spoke about how, the State of Mizoram has initiated it’s own health care scheme before the launch of PMJAY; but has failed to achieve favourable outcome due to lack of funds and other issues.

The Chief Minister stated his hope for an upgraded State’s Health Care; with new efforts taken up since 2018 and the linking of the State Health Care Scheme with AB PM-JAY.

NHA CEO S. Gopalakrishnan urged Mizoram to take extra steps in publicizing the AB PM-JAY scheme, so that more people can avail the benefits.

NHA Addl CEO Dr. Basant Garg in his presentation, stated that Mizoram currently has 2,16,584 beneficiaries of AB PM-JAY and also mentioned that States like Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland had linked it with their response States’ health care schemes.

He also mentioned that among the Northeast States, Assam has the highest beneficiaries to the PM-JAY scheme with 30,03,069 people registered under it and Sikkim, the least with 44,228 beneficiaries.