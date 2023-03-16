Commerce & Industry Minister R Lalthangliana Inaugurates Mizoram Trade Facilitation Fair 2023

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, March 16, 2023: Commerce and Industry Minister, Dr. R. Lalthangliana today inaugurates the Mizoram Trade Facilitation Fair 2023 at Millenium Centre, Aizawl.

The two- day fair, jointly organized by Selco Foundation, Planning and Programme Implementation Department, Govt of Mizoram, NorthEast Initiative Development Agency (NEIDA), and Mizoram Science, Technology and Innovation Council (MISTIC) with Atal Incubation Centre will be on display till March 17, 2023.

Minister Dr. R Lalthangliana, in his speech referred to solar energy as a God gifted resource, saying “We have solar energy in abundance, and the technologies showcased here are simple. I can illustrate so many benefits of solar to our people, environment and economy. Solar energy demonstrated here will improve people’s livelihood, reduce our expenditure on the grid and also not destroy our environment. This kind of a trade facilitation fair is a very significant and remarkable initiative.”

Rachita Misra, Associate Director, SELCO Foundation in her speech stated that the state of Mizoram has unique opportunities to innovate on solutions that starts with one person whose daily activities like hulling, weaving, reeling, tailoring are hampered because of energy.

She added that with critical stakeholders in Mizoram, SELCO wants to showcase how those needs can be met through solar energy.

The fair will showcase over 25 solutions to improve the livelihoods of small farmers, weavers and entrepreneurs through solar energy including- tailoring machines, refrigerators, rice hulling units, egg incubators, paddy thresher, looms, broom making machine, incense stick making machine etc.

It will also witness a combination of demonstrations, interactive learning sessions and collaborative discussions.