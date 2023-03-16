Director General Of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Calls On Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati At Raj Bhavan, Aizawl, today

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General of National Cadet Corps (NCC), called on Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, at Raj Bhavan, Aizawl, today. He apprised the Governor about the initiatives taken by the National Cadet Corps to introduce its units in the Universities of Mizoram and other North Eastern states.

The Director General’s visit was a part of the t here day itinerary to assess the ongoing expansion of NCC in Mizoram. During this meeting, the DG informed the Governor on activities taken up by the NCC towards nation building. The Governor lauded the NCC for its contribution especially for their involvement in various societal endeavours and awareness programs for a cleaner and healthy environment.

The DG was accompanied by Brig RP Pandey, Deputy Director General, North Eastern Region NCC Directorate.