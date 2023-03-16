Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram State AIDS Control Society Refutes Rumours Of Shortage Of Antiretroviral Therapy

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, March 16, 2023: Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) has issued a public notification over rumours of the shortage of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) supply, confirming that the rumours are invalid.

MSACS stated that it has a Suppy Chain Management Committee that ensures the timely arrival of medicines and other equipments for all ART centres of the state.

MSACS also confirmed that the State has a month reserve of AL- Adult treatment and over 6 months reserve of ATR/r treatment at all ART centres of the State.

They also stated that AL-Adult treatment is currently administered to 76 HIV patients who are unable to receive the ATR/r treatment.

