Tripura: Ruling BJP, IPFT & Opposition Congress, CPIM MLAs Sworn-In; CM Dr Manik Saha Bats For ‘Developed Tripura’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 16, 2023: With the trope of ‘Unnato Tripura’ (Developed Tripura), Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha and his council of ministers along with 22 BJP, 11 CPIM and two Congress MLAs sworn-in in the premises of the state legislative assembly on Thursday.

Assembly’s Protem Speaker Binoy Bhushan Das administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs of BJP, IPFT, CPIM and Congress.

While speaking to media personnel on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Dr Saha, who is also the leader of the house, said that they have pledged to work for the people’s welfare and development of the country.

“Being committed, the new government in Tripura will initiate all efforts tirelessly for maintaining peace and harmony, cut off all means of spreading hatred and seek everyone’s cooperation in order to accelerate the development between tribal and non-tribal populace across the state”, said CM.

He hoped “In the assembly, there’s ruling and opposition parties, we all will work in a constructive way.”

Appealing people of all sections to bless the government for executing “Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura” (One Tripura, Best Tripura), Dr Saha said “The state’s citizens had blessed us in the last assembly election and the same was also done in the recently held general polls in 60 assembly constituencies. We are determined to keep the treasure of their blessings.”

Quoting the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of ‘Unnato Tripura’, the Chief Minister said “Except development, the government of Tripura cannot think of anything else. As our prime concern is only development through effective works in all departments, hence, we will work in that direction diligently.”

Being asked about exceptional role towards the health department, he said “If the health is not good, how can I work? Naturally, I am a doctor myself, health will be special, but all departments are important for us. We will move all departments forward.”

Replying to another query over the 23-Dhanpur assembly constituency which doesn’t have any elected representative, Dr Saha said “People have expressed their confidence upon BJP by making union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik win the general election. We are hopeful that the people will keep the same belief in the by-election for BJP.”

However, BJP swept victory in 32 seats, but Pratima Bhoumik who has been elected as an MLA tendered her resignation on Wednesday last as she cannot hold two posts at a time. Hence, she moved for her former post –union minister of state.

On the other hand, the Protem Speaker BB Das also administered the oath to 11 MLAs of CPIM and two MLAs of Congress party at the assembly on Thursday. However, another Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman did not attend this swearing ceremony.

Conveying thanks to the Election Commission of India and people of Tripura, CPIM State Secretary and newly elected MLA Jitendra Chaudhury told reporters “For next five years, we have sworn-in as the members of the legislative assembly in the name of the constitution, where we have the freedom of speech, the right to protest, to raise his voice against injustice etc. The constitution has guaranteed every citizen in many other ways, but people are deprived and we will fight for this cause. We are eleven MLAs of CPIM-led Left Front organization and we will discharge our duties as representatives of 40 lakh people in the state.”

Hinting a green signal towards the good works of the ruling BJP toward people, Chaudhury said “We will cooperate with the ruling party or the administration of the state in any of their work, for the development of this state, even though there is political difference with the current ruling party, but we will cooperate beyond our means in all their good works for the sake of the state and country. However, if the people’s interests in the state goes against, then we the CPIM MLAs along with people will raise our voices outside and inside the Legislative Assembly.”

Being asked about the promises CPIM had made before the common people, MLA said “In every election, the elected representatives do place a commitment. We will say that the commitments made by the ruling party should be implemented. Let all the commitments be documented in this budget and be effective earnestly.”