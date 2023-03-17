Tripura: MoS Pratima Bhoumik Discusses Issues Related To People’s Interest With Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 17, 2023: Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, who is an elected representative from West Tripura parliamentary constituency on Friday met the union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed some issues related to the interest of the people of the state.

Bhoumik requested Vaishnaw for speedy completion of Agartala-Kolkata via Bangladesh Rail Line Extension. Union Railway Minister has assured that this work will be completed within this year and it will be opened for public.

Secondly, she said that the people of Pecharthal and Kanchanpur in Unakoti district have been demanding for a long time that the Silchar-Agartala passenger train should have a halt at Pecharthal. On Friday, Bhoumik raised this matter with the union Railway minister and he agreed to it.

Thirdly, she demanded for construction of over-bridge in Mekhlipara tea garden area and Mekhlipara village panchayat area under Khayerpur assembly constituency and construction of a foot-over-bridge at Jogendranagar railway station under Pratapgarh assembly constituency in West Tripura district.

Fourthly, the union minister of state said that the railway passengers of the state have been demanding for a long time that the Agartala-Silchar passenger train halts at Jogendranagar. The union Railway minister has agreed to it on Friday and it will be launched soon.

Fifthly, Bhoumik said that the hawkers selling various things in the trains have told her several times that they should be given a specific vendor-license, which would facilitate their work. Vaishnaw said that he will consider the matter if an application is made to the Union Railway Minister in this regard.