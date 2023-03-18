2 Days ‘Purvottar Gyanotsav’ concludes at Tripura University; Academicians Take Resolution Of ‘Swablambi Purvottar’ Through NEP-2020

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 18, 2023: Two days grand educational festival, ‘Purvottar Gyanotsav’ jointly organized by Tripura University and Siksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi concluded successfully in Tripura University on Saturday.

The event marked the adoption of momentous resolution of ‘Swablambi Purvottar’ through National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The discourses were mainly focused on how to revive Indian Knowledge System by learning through multi lingual medium.

On the first day, an inaugural session followed by two dedicated technical sessions and on second day, two dedicated technical sessions followed by valedictory session were organised.

A detailed learned discourse was held on Self-reliant ‘Purvottar’ through Education in all these sessions on its various aspects including how to earn while you learn.

The complete discourse emphasized to bring the necessary changes in the need and region based research so that the new startup is setup at every corner of the country. It will not only be creating job opportunities for the youth but also to bring the changes in their mindset from ‘job seekers to job providers’.

Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice-Chancellor, TU and Event-Chairperson emphasized to use ‘Devnagari Lipi (script)’ instead of ‘Roman Script’ for local or tribal languages of Northeast especially without any defined script. He further added that after a long time such student’s centric education policy has been introduced by the Government of India.

Dr Deepak Sharma, Registrar, TU & Event-coordinator made a special remembrance of Dr Atul Kothari Ji, an eminent educationist who has contributed towards significant transformation in the Indian Education System. Dr Kothari was the chief guest and keynote speaker of the event but owing to his health issues, he didn’t participate but sent a special message which was read out during the programme. Dr Deepak Sharma further emphasized that more such programmes would be organized in the region so that the salient features of NEP-2020 can be gauged by the students.

The main speakers of this two days edu-fest included Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor, NEHU, Shillong, Prof Satyadeo Poddar, Vice-Chancellor, MBB University, Agartala, Prof Shyamal Das & Prof Badal Datta, Academic Deans, Tripura University, Dr Rajeshwar Kumar, National Convenor, Shodh-Prakalp, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN), Dr. Timir Tripathy, Regional Convenor, SSUN, Northeast, Prof Rajendra Prasad Das, Vice-Chancellor, KKHS Open University, Guwahati, Prof Ch Ibohal Meitei, Manipur University, Dr Preetisudha Mehar, NIT Arunachal Pradesh, Prof S P Singh, Vice-Chancellor, RGU Guwahati, Prof Rajmani Singh, Manipur University & Dr Arun Kumar Singh, NEHU, Shillong, Prof Hitendra Mishra, NEHU, Prof Vijay Kumar Karna, Nav Nalanda Mahavihar University, Nalanda, Bihar etc. The two days programme was moderated by Dr Partha Sarathi Gupta, Dept. of English & Dr Kali Charan Jha, Dept. of Hindi, Dr Parth Sarthi Shil, Dept. of Sanskrit & Dr Muneendra Mishra, Assistant Director (OL) Tripura University.