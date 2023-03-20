IndianOil’s Chairman S M Vaidya Emerges As Top Indian CEO In CEOWorld Magazine Ranking For 2023

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 20, 2023: S M Vaidya, Chairman of the IndianOil, has been ranked as the top Indian CEO, by the CEOWorld magazine in their annual list of World’s Most Influential CEOs for the year 2023. Vaidya tops the chart among the Indian CEOs and ranks 81 globally in the illustrious list of over 1,200 CEOs across 96 countries.

Sharing his thoughts, S M Vaidya, said, “I am humbled and grateful for this recognition. This is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective efforts of the IndianOil team to march towards an energy-secured greener tomorrow. IndianOil is on a remarkable ascent, and this honour strengthens our resolve to achieve greater heights.”

As one of the leading energy technocrats with over 36 years of experience in the downstream petroleum industry and refinery-petrochemical integration, Mr Vaidya has actively contributed to global energy security and sustainability dialogues. Besides steering IndianOil’s core fuel business, he had led IndianOil into a new era of environmental sensitivity through a green agenda that got new momentum when he declared IndianOil’s aim of achieving Net Zero Operational emissions by 2046. As India sets its eyes on a cleaner future, IndianOil is emerging as the game-changer through focused green collaborations, intensified R&D and innovative sustainable practices.

Vaidya has also put IndianOil firmly on the forefront of corporate India’s conservation efforts through initiatives like supporting the Cheetah reintroduction program in India and protecting Indian single-horned rhinos, among others. Driven by his people-centric approach, IndianOil has emerged as one of India’s most valued social enterprises with social outreaches across multiple areas like healthcare, education, women’s empowerment, and heritage conservation.

The CEOWorld’s ranking recognises Vaidya’s thought leadership, global influence, and the impact of his contributions towards the worldwide energy discourse. The assessment parameters include company’s financial returns, environmental track record, governance, social outreaches, market share, market capitalisation, and the brand’s newsworthiness & impact.

Executive Director (Corporate Communications) of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Dr Uttiya Bhattacharyya in a press communique informed this.