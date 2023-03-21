Tripura: Interruption On Sacrifice At Mata Tripureshwari Temple; 28 Attempts To Chop Off Buck’s Head

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 21, 2023: Pilgrims witnessed a miracle at Tripura’s Mata Tripureshwari temple in Udaipur under Gomati district where a buck, popularly known as “Patha” (male goat) in Bengali language was sacrificed after 28 attempts.

Earlier, there is a precedent of 21 attempts to chop off buck’s head. However, today’s incident surprised everyone. Animal lovers have raised their voice, stop the practice of sacrifice in Mata Tripureshwari temple.

The priest of the temple Prasenjit Chakraborty said that daily sacrifices are being made in the temple of Mata Tripureshwari. Devotees vows and offer sacrifices at the temple. Bucks and Pigeons are sacrificed every day. But, today there was an interruption during the offering of a buck. He said that the sacrifice was completed after 28 attempts. Usually the daily sacrifice is done once.

In this regard, he said, it has been seen in many cases that if the sacrifice is not dedicated with a pure mind, it is not accepted. Many times it has been seen that before the sacrifice, the devotee invites his relatives. After offering sacrifice, distribute prasad among them. There are instances of wrinkle disruption in such situations. According to him, after investigating today’s incident, it was found that the devotee had invited some people from home before offering the sacrifice. So maybe, buck sacrifice is not done properly.

Chakraborty also said, sacrifice has started in the temple at 11:30 AM in the morning. At 12 noon there was an interruption during the offering sacrifice of a buck. However, there was no interruption in the sacrifice before and after it. A total of 60 bucks have been sacrificed in the temple today.

He further added, “Since 1990, I have been associated with Puja at Mata Tripureshwari temple. Although such incidents have happened in the past, today sacrifice has become the most unprecedented one.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of today’s incident, animal lovers have raised their voice to stop the practice of sacrifice at Mata Tripureshwari temple. Earlier, there was an attempt to ban the sacrifices and it was ordered by the Tripura High Court. But, later the Supreme Court’s judgment has reintroduced the practice of sacrifice. However, open sacrifice is prohibited. Arrangements have been made to cover the sacrificial house.