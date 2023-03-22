Tripura CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury Seeks DGP’s Intervention In Identifying Miscreants With Minister Sushanta Chowdhury’s Help For Attacking Worker

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 22, 2023: Tripura CPIM Secretary and newly elected MLA Jitendra Chaudhury on Wednesday sought DGP Amitabh Ranjan’s intervention in identifying accomplices with the help of minister Sushanta Chowdhury for attacking a Communist worker near Mata Tripureshwari Temple in Udaipur under Gomati district on Tuesday last and prosecute them according to law.

In a two-page letter to the DGP, Tripura CPIM Secretary and MLA apprised about a serious attack on an innocent CPIM worker near Matabari in Udaipur Sub-Division on Tuesday last.

“Like many CPIM supporter youths of the state, a Ashim Saha of Jirania market under West Tripura district, a CPIM worker was driven away from his house on March 02 last immediately after the result of assembly election was announced. He took shelter in one of his relatives in Udaipur where he was engaged in panting works”.

“On March 21 i.e. Tuesday last, when Ashim Saha was going to his regular work in Matabari area, he came across a group of BJP workers of Jirania area who were accompanying the minister Sushanta Chowdhury to Mata Tripureswari Temple. The BJP workers immediately got down from the vehicle, caught hold of Ashim Saha and mercilessly beat him up in broad daylight on the road. They left him to die. As the minister himself was present there and did not restrain his followers, it is understood, the minister had direct indulgence in this crime. The shopkeepers and some other local people sent him to the Gomati district hospital from where he was referred to Agartala. Now he is under treatment in IGM Hospital, Agartala”, he added.

Chaudhury said “Ashim Saha could identify Ratan Saha and Rathindra Shil of Baishya Para, Bijan Saha and Biplab Saha of Chitta Ranjan Palli in Jirania who carried out a murderous attack on him. And other 5-6 miscreants of the Jirania area.”

“As hundreds of such serious incidents of crimes in the state are left unregistered in the concerned police station, the miscreants are getting desperate to commit crimes, at places even in front of the police”, he also added.

Hence, for the purpose of heralding a message of deterrence to the criminals, Chaudhury requested the DGP to treat this letter as FIR and direct the concerned police station to take active steps to book the culprits and prosecute them according to law. “For identifying the other accomplices, the police may take help from Sushanta Chowdhury, minister who was leading the miscreants as his companions”, MLA mentioned in the letter.