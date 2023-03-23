6 Films From Sikkim Shortlisted For Northeast Film Festival 2023

NET Web Desk

A total of six films from Sikkim have been shortlisted for Northeast Film Festival 2023.

From Sikkim, 5 short films and 1 documentary have been selected to be screened at Northeast Film Festival 2023 at NFDC Campus, Mumbai from 25-26 March 2023.

Under the direction of Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang Golay, a filmmakers team led by Mrs Pooja Sharma, Chairperson Sikkim Film Promotion Board to head to Mumbai on the 24th March 2023.

Six films which are shortlisted are

1. Sukhim – Raju Kafley ( Short film)

2. Myth- Amir Gurung( Short Film)

3. This side of town- Abhishek Chettri ( Short Film)

4. Mohan Ra Madan- Binesh K. Rai ( Short Film)

5. Saga Dawa- Sujal Pradhan( Documentary)

6. Chotu- Nirmal Bhattarai and Arjun Chapagai (Short film)

This festival has also officially selected Samten Bhutia as one of their official jury and has declared to felicitate 4 Sikkimese senior artists and filmmakers.

1. Samten Bhutia- senior Filmmaker

2. Dr Bharat Basista- senior artist, who has worked in more than 70 films and worked with Rajnikanth too.

3. Hari Dhungel- Senior artist

4. Chandrashekhar Gautam- Senior artist who has worked in films like Sathiya, Dum, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and many big hits of Bollywood.

Seeing this good number of films being selected Mrs Pooja Sharma, Chairperson of Sikkim Film Promotion Board shared “hadn’t this been the blessings of a visionary leader HCM Golay this would not have been possible. Today, SKM led Government has opened doors and a wonderful platform for Filmmakers of Sikkim to compete with Global filmmakers. Out of 19 Films sent from the Film Board by 19 independent filmmakers 6 got shortlisted.”

“Look how we work! This is a great achievement of Sikkim altogether and we represent our State at the National level shows how fruitful our journey is in the making” she added

It must be informed here that a total of 50 movies from Northeast India will be screened on the 25th & 26th of March 2023 at Northeast Film Festival 2023 at NFDC Campus. Mumbai.

The North East Film Festival is an initiative made by the National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to encourage content creators from North Eastern (NE) States of India. Organized in Mumbai with an aim to give maximum exposure to the creative talents of the North-Eastern States and work towards supporting and promoting of films across genres, cultures, and languages and promoting the North East both in terms of the scenic geographical beauty and content, this will attract the filmmakers to not only shoot in the region but also adapt more stories from the reason.