Fortunate To Host First International Football Match: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has said that it is indeed very fortunate for the State to host the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament. It is also a moment of pride that the National team has around 5-6 players from the small State, the Chief Minister added.

N. Biren Singh was addressing the inaugural function of the tournament at the Main Stadium, Khuman Lampak this evening.

Expressing gratitude to the All-India Football Federation, the Chief Minister said the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and his team is indeed appreciable for acknowledging the potential of Manipuri players and the State’s love of football and giving the State an opportunity to host this tri-nation football tournament.

The Chief Minister also said that the Youth Affairs and Sports department along with AMFA and other stakeholders is also working towards promoting football and other sports in the State.

N. Biren Singh also highlighted that during the visit of the AIFF president at the closing match of the ongoing tournament, the State will sign an MoU with the AIFF for logistics and other support in setting up of a Football academy to develop and promote the sports in the State.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the State to attend the matches and to show discipline and decency during the tournament.

The opening session of the tournament was highlighted by a performance from drummers of Rhythm of Manipur and other cultural performances.

The Indian National team faced Myanmar in the opener of the Hero Tri Nation International Football Tournament. The Blue Tigers will face Kyrgyztan at the same venue on March 28.

The inaugural function was attended by YAS Minister Shri Konthoujam Govindas, MLAs, former Union Minister and Padmashree Awardee Shri Thounaojam Chaoba Singh among others. Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh also greeted the players before the historic game at the Main Stadium.

Despite an overshadowed sky, the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium looked full with official attendance recorded to be 29,341. The historic match ended with the host nation winning by a solitary goal. Anirudh Thapa scored the winner in the 45+1 minute.