Tripura: BJP-IPFT Candidate MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen & Opposition Candidate MLA Gopal Chandra Roy File Nomination For Assembly’s Speaker Post

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 23, 2023: BJP has nominated MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen for the post of Speaker in Tripura Legislative Assembly. Sen submitted nomination papers to the Assembly Secretary Bishnupada Karmakar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Opposition candidate Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy also submitted his nomination papers on Thursday for the Speaker’s post.

Voting process through ballot will start from 11 am tomorrow. Currently 59 members of the Tripura Legislative Assembly will be counted after exercising their voting rights. The result will be announced on this day itself.

On behalf of the ruling party, Ratan Lal Nath has asked the opposition to vote for Biswa Bandhu Sen. He also appealed to the opposition to withdraw his candidature. Meanwhile, the opposition has called for a conscience vote.

Incidentally, along with TIPRA Motha, the Left Front and Congress have fielded MLA Gopal Chandra Roy in the contest for the Speaker’s election. The BJP-IPFT alliance announced the candidate for the post of Speaker on Thursday.

In this regard, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the name of Biswabandhu Sen was first proposed by the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha as the candidate for the post of the president of the BJP alliance and it was supported by the Finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy. Second, he himself was the proponent and supported by the Tribal Welfare minister Bikash Debbarma. The third was proposed by Cooperative minister Shukla Charan Noatia and seconded by MLA Kalyani Roy.

Ratan Lal Nath claims that Sen has long experience in parliamentary politics. The welfare of Tripura requires the combined efforts of both the ruling and the opposition. So he appealed to the opposition to withdraw the candidate for the post of Speaker. Submitting his nomination for the post of Speaker, MLA Sen claimed that he is 100 percent sure of winning.

Meanwhile, opposition candidate MLA Gopal Chandra Roy submitted his nomination to the assembly secretary on Thursday. CPM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, Congress MLA Birajit Sinha and MLA Sudip Roy Barman were present with him at that time. Leader of the Opposition candidate MLA Gopal Chandra Roy also claimed 100 percent victory. According to him, there will be victory and defeat in the election. But, candidates expect to win. On this day, Congress MLA Birajit Sinha claimed that the candidate for the post of the opposition party will win. In this case, he called for conscience vote. According to him, it is very important for the opposition party’s chief candidate to win to strengthen democracy.

Meanwhile, the voting process for the election of the principal post will be completed on Friday through the postal ballot. Tripura Legislative Assembly Secretary BP Karmakar said in this regard that at 11 am on Friday in the assembly hall, the vote will be taken through ballot. The counting will be done after the polling and the results will be announced soon after.

According to sources, if the election process for the post of principal is completed by 12 noon tomorrow, Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya will inaugurate the first assembly session of the year. Sources claim that the assembly session will be held for three days from March 24 to 28. Finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy will introduce vote-on-account on Friday.

According to sources, the legislative party will meet at the Chief Minister’s official residence for the election of the post of principal and the selection of the Deputy Speaker and chief whip.