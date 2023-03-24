Assam: Former APSC Chairman Rakesh Pal Gets Bail After 6 Years

NET Web Desk

Former APSC Chairman Rakesh Pal granted bail by the Gauhati High Court on March 24 after 6 years in jail.

Earlier on March 22, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed Assembly that a total of 57 state civil servants of 2013, 2015, and 2016 batches have been apprehended and removed from their services for their alleged involvement in a ”cash for job scam”.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that three others have become approvers.

”60 people who passed the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations in those years have been brought under investigation. Out of 60, 57 were arrested and discharged from services in the APSC cash for job scam,” Sarma said while replying to a query by Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Nath.

”Three other officials agreed to become approvers and they are under suspension at present,” he added.

Sarma further informed that the report of the Justice BK Sharma Commission on the scandal is yet to be accepted by the government and it was forwarded to a committee for review.

The APSC was embroiled in a cash-for-job scam being investigated by Assam Police, which arrested nearly 70 people, including its former Chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul and 57 civil services officials since 2016.