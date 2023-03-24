Assam: Notorious Cyber Criminal Mushabir Hussain Surrenders To Morigaon Police

NET Web Desk

In a major breakthrough, the most-wanted cyber criminal of Morigaon police, Mushabir Hussain, has surrendered to the police. Hussain, who hails from Moirabari, has been on the run for a long time and failed to secure bail from the High Court.

According to police sources, Hussain is the owner of properties worth crores of rupees within a span of just three years. Investigations reveal that he, along with several people from Assam and other states, used fake PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and documents to open bank accounts and obtain loans from various financial institutions.

So far, the Morigaon police have registered cases against several cyber criminals and conducted raids. They have arrested 32 criminals, but Hussain remained elusive until his surrender.

The investigating team is currently examining Hussain’s luxurious residence, which was a modest dwelling three years ago. Police suspect that his sudden acquisition of such a large property in a short time might be related to his cyber crimes.

The surrender of Hussain is a significant victory for the Morigaon police, who have been working tirelessly to curb cyber crimes in the state. It is hoped that this development will serve as a deterrent to others who engage in such criminal activities.

The Morigaon police have expressed their commitment to continue their crackdown on cyber crimes and bring to justice those who violate the law.