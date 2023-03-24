BJP MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen Elected As 15th Speaker Of 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly; TIPRA Motha MLAs Walk-Out

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 24, 2023: Tripura BJP MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen has been elected as the 15th Speaker of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly with 32 votes.

The opposition CPIM and Congress fielded MLA Gopal Chandra Roy for Speaker’s post and managed to get 14 votes while 13 TIPRA Motha MLAs walked out from the floor of house citing that their demands of sitting arrangements in the assembly is not corrected.

On Friday morning, Protem Speaker Binoy Bhushan Das announced the proposals placed by cabinet ministers Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy and Bikash Debbarma favouring BJP MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen for the post of Speaker of the state legislative assembly. Similarly, opposition CPIM and Congress MLAs projected MLA Gopal Chandra Roy’s name for Speaker’s post.

Following this, TIPRA Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma raised their demands regarding sitting arrangements which were placed on the day of their oath-taking ceremony and those were left unheard. Accordingly, they had boycotted the voting process and walked out from the floor of the house. However, Protem Speaker BB Das said that their demand will be discussed later and let the election process of Speaker began.

After the election is over, Das announced the results stating that BJP MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen has been elected as the Speaker.

Thereafter, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha escorted newly elected 15th speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly and ministers Bikash Debbarma and Shukla Charan Noatia, BJP MLA Binoy Bhushan Das, CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, Congress MLAs Birajit Sinha and Gopal Chandra Roy accompanied them.

Congratulating newly elected speaker Sen, CM Dr Saha on behalf of treasury bench said that the assembly sessions are going to be fruitful in next five years.

Meanwhile, Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya gave speech on the beginning of new assembly session.

On behalf of opposition parties, CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy and TIPRA Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma also expressed their heartfelt greetings to the new Speaker.

Thereafter, cabinet minister Ratan Lal Nath gave the vote of thanks.

Before the adjournment of the first half of assembly session, Speaker Sen announced his name as the ex-officio chairman of the Business Advisory Committee while the members are Ratan Lal Nath, Sushanta Chowdhury, Kalyani Saha Roy, Rampada Jamatia, Subodh Debbarma, Nirmal Biswas, Birajit Sinha. The committee will expire on March 31, 2024.