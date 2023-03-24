Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu Apologizes To Assam CM For Derogatory ‘Dog Meat’ Comments

NET Web Desk

After facing widespread criticism for his derogatory comments on the people of Assam, Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu has publicly apologized to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of the state.

Kadu, who runs Prahar Janshakti Party and represents Achalpur as an independent MLA, had earlier suggested that stray dogs from Maharashtra should be sent to Assam for consumption by the people there. The statement sparked outrage and led to demands for an apology from Kadu.

During an assembly session on March 4, Kadu made the comment while discussing the issue of stray dogs in Maharashtra. However, he has now withdrawn the statement and apologized to the Assam CM for hurting the sentiments of the people in Assam.

“I had already apologized to him (Assam CM) for hurting the sentiments of people in Assam. I have withdrawn my statement,” Kadu said.

Following Kadu’s comments, the Assam government faced criticism for its inaction. Chief Minister Sarma had written to his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde on March 19, expressing his disappointment with Kadu’s statement.