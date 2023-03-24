Myanmar Military Launches Airstrikes Near Indian Border

NET Web Desk

As many as 4 airstrikes were launched at the Peoples Defense Forces in the last 24 hours by the Myanmar Military.

The attacks were carried out at the Indo-Myanmar border village Kong, near Kwatha Khunou Village in Moreh.

The Myanmar Military launched as many as 3 Airstrikes on March 23 and 1 Airstrike on march 24 at 9:20 AM.

At least 22 people, including three Buddhist monks, were reportedly shot dead in central Myanmar last week in what opponents of military rule have claimed to be a massacre of civilians. The post-mortem report by a doctor showed bullet wounds to the torso and heads of the dead bodies, and bullet holes in the walls of the monastery. However, the country’s junta, which staged a coup two years ago, said that its troops had been involved in clashes with rebel fighters in southern Shan state but had not harmed any civilians.

The junta spokesperson claimed that the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force and another rebel group entered the village of Nan Neint after government forces arrived to provide security with a local people’s militia. The KNDF, on the other hand, said that its soldiers entered Nan Neint on March 12 and found dead bodies scattered at a Buddhist monastery. Fighting has been raging in the area for at least two weeks, with about 100 structures burnt down in and around the site of the alleged massacre in Nan Neint.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military seized power in February 2021, ending a decade of tentative steps towards democracy by unseating the administration led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Resistance movements, some armed, have emerged nationwide, which the military has countered with lethal force and labelled “terrorists”. Some ethnic military forces have also sided against the junta.