One Held With Pistol, Contraband In Agartala

NET Web Desk

Tripura Police on Thursday late night arrested one person and seized one pistol and a huge cache of contraband items from his possession from Ramthakur Sangha in Agartala.

Speaking on the issue, Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar Das said that after interrogating 4 persons who were arrested for involving in drug dealing, the police nabbed another drug dealer on Thursday late at night.

“Another drug dealer was arrested from Ramthakur Sangha in Agartala. His name is Sunny Saha. We have conducted a raid is his house on Thursday night and seized 1500 yaba tablets, heroin, a pistol, two rounds of fresh cartridges, and a car”, he said.

However, the police could not arrest the owner of the house. Police operations are continuing to arrest him. However, the police did not release the name of the owner of the house for the sake of investigation.