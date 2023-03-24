Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

One Held With Pistol, Contraband In Agartala

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
NET Web Desk

Tripura Police on Thursday late night arrested one person and seized one pistol and a huge cache of contraband items from his possession from Ramthakur Sangha in Agartala.

Speaking on the issue, Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar Das said that after interrogating 4 persons who were arrested for involving in drug dealing, the police nabbed another drug dealer on Thursday late at night.

“Another drug dealer was arrested from Ramthakur Sangha in Agartala. His name is Sunny Saha. We have conducted a raid is his house on Thursday night and seized 1500 yaba tablets, heroin, a pistol, two rounds of fresh cartridges, and a car”, he said.

However, the police could not arrest the owner of the house. Police operations are continuing to arrest him. However, the police did not release the name of the owner of the house for the sake of investigation.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News