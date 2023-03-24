Sitting MPs From Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Who Were Disqualified After Conviction, All You Need To Know

NET Web Desk

Rahul Gandhi have been disqualified from parliament a day after his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case.

Parliament on Friday disqualified opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi as a lawmaker after a Surat court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison, according to a Parliament notice.

However, this is not the first time a MP has been disqualified from the house.

Here is a list of politicians who were disqualified from their political power in the past due to courts’ convictions:

Mohammad Faizal, MP, Lakshadweep: He was convicted by a sessions court in an attempt to murder case on 13 January 2023.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, MPP, Saran: The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief was convicted in a fodder scam and was disqualified from Lok Sabha in 2013.

Azam Khan, MP, Rampur: He was convicted in a 2019 hate-speech case. The Uttar Pradesh assembly announced Khan’s disqualification after Rampur Court announced his conviction.

Other politicians who were disqualified upon their convictions include Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Rajya Sabha MP Rasheed Masud, and MLA Abdullah Azam Khan.