Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sitting MPs From Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Who Were Disqualified After Conviction, All You Need To Know

No Comments
Posted in Featured, National
NET Web Desk

Rahul Gandhi have been disqualified from parliament a day after his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case.

Parliament on Friday disqualified opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi as a lawmaker after a Surat court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison, according to a Parliament notice.

However, this is not the first time a MP has been disqualified from the house.

Here is a list of politicians who were disqualified from their political power in the past due to courts’ convictions:

Mohammad Faizal, MP, Lakshadweep: He was convicted by a sessions court in an attempt to murder case on 13 January 2023.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, MPP, Saran: The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief was convicted in a fodder scam and was disqualified from Lok Sabha in 2013.

Azam Khan, MP, Rampur: He was convicted in a 2019 hate-speech case. The Uttar Pradesh assembly announced Khan’s disqualification after Rampur Court announced his conviction.

Other politicians who were disqualified upon their convictions include Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Rajya Sabha MP Rasheed Masud, and MLA Abdullah Azam Khan.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News