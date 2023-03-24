Three Day Long North East Film Festival Kicks Off In Mumbai

NET Web Desk

A three-day-long North East Film Festival kicks start in the presence of Bollywood’s renowned actors like Gulshan Grover, Mahima Chaudhary, Armstrong Peme, Director (Film), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pooja Sharma, Chairperson Sikkim Film Promotion Board, Padmini Kolapuri, Director Abhinav Kashyap and Aakashaditya Lama and many other celebrities and directors and producers at Northeast Film Festival 2023 at NFDC Campus in Mumbai.

On the first day of the festival, Sikkim’s short film This Side of Town by Abhishek Chettri was screened.

Must tell a total of six films from Sikkim will be screened for Northeast Film Festival 2023. From Sikkim, 5 short films and 1 documentary will be screened in the next two days.

Out of 19 Films sent from the Film Board by 19 independent filmmakers 6 got shortlisted.

MPooja Sharma, Chairperson of Sikkim Film Promotion Board after the inaugural season shared “Sikkim is slowly excelling in the field of filmmaking and also now appearing in the film map of the country under the visionary leader of CM Prem Singh Tamang. And this festival has also conveyed that many new independent filmmakers are getting opportunities and in the coming days to come more will be encouraged.

While representing filmmakers Nirmal Bhattarai shared “it is a good opportunity for filmmakers like us, this event has taken the film status in the state to the next level and this time there were a good number of films have been pitched which is a good sign and we are hopeful that in days to more films will be pitched. We also appreciate the work done by Sikkim Film Promotion Board and the government’s support is always there.