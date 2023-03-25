Assam: Centre Reduces Jurisdiction Of ‘Disturbed Areas’ Tag To 8 Districts

NET Web Desk

Amit Shah said the Union government has decided to decrease the jurisdiction of “disturbed areas” declared under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in Assam, Nagaland Manipur once again.

”A historic day for the Northeast! PM @narendramodi led GoI has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the AFSPA. This decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in North-East India.,” he said in a series of tweets.

He said the decision has been taken in view of a significant improvement in the security situation in the Northeastern region. ”For the first time in India’s history PM @narendramodi Ji prioritized security, peace and development in the North East. As a result of it, the region today is rapidly heading on the path of peace and development,” he said.

The MHA statement further stated that the disturbed areas notification was in force throughout the state of Assam since 1990.

The Disturbed Areas Notification is in force since 1990 in the whole of Assam. As a result of significant improvement in the security situation due to the untiring efforts of the Modi government, the disturbed areas under AFSPA were removed from the entire state of Assam except 9 districts and one sub-division of one district from 01.04.2022 and 01.04.2023 It has been reduced to only 8 districts while reducing further in disturbed areas.