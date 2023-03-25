BSF Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Nationals; Tripura Police Begins Investigation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 25, 2023: BSF personnel apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals for entering Indian territory illegally at Gopinathpur village under Kailashahar sub-division in Unakoti district on Friday afternoon and handed over to Tripura police. They were on their way to Bangalore in poll-bound Karnataka.

Acting on tip-off, Irani police station staff arrested three Bangladeshi nationals who have entered Indian territory illegally and have been produced before the Kailashahar court.

Speaking to media personnel, OC of Irani police station Jatindra Das said “On Friday afternoon, three Bangladeshi nationals illegally crossed the India-Bangladesh international border at Gopinathpur village and the BSF on duty arrested the three and took them to Latiapura BSF Border Out Post and interrogated them for a long time. Later, the three Bangladeshi citizens were handed over to Irani police station.”

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Abdul Goppar, Zeelan Mia and Saiful Islam. They are the residents of Kakabala village in Moulvibazar district of Bangladesh.

OC Das also said that two Bangladeshi mobile phones and Bangladeshi Taka 2580 were recovered from their possessions.

However, many are of the opinion that BSF succeeded in Kailasahar after many days as because in the past six months, ten Bangladeshi citizens who came illegally were arrested by the staff of Irani and Kailashahar Police Stations, but the BSF had no success in that case.

However, even though three Bangladeshi citizens came through an agent in Gopinathpur village, no one could arrest the real agent. OC Das said that the police will soon arrest the agent after investigation.

According to police sources, these three Bangladeshi citizens came here and would travel to Bangalore through agents in order to join security guard work in a private company in poll-bound Karnataka.