Labourer From Assam Shot Dead In Imphal

NET Web Desk

A man from Assam allegedly barged into a house with an axe and attempted to attack a Manipuri family, was reportedly shot dead by a member of the family while defending the family members.

The strange incident occurred at Changangei Uchekon under Lamphel police station of Imphal West district on Friday morning.

It is reported that the deceased entered the residence of Laishram Thoiba at Changangei Uchekon without a valid reason.

The family asked the trespasser to get out of their premises as there was a communication gap between family members and the deceased stranger.

After some time, the trespasser reportedly came back to the same house and picked an axe kept at the front structure of the house and allegedly chased after the family members.

To defend the family from the dangerous act of the trespasser, Laishram Basanta (son of Laishram Thoiba) rushed into the room and took out his licensed gun (double bore) and shot some rounds to shoo away the trespasser.

However, a bullet hit the trespasser and succumbed to the bullet injuries on the spot. The elder brother of Laishram also sustained injuries on his thigh from a stray bullet, the report further said.

As per the ILP pass recovered from his possession, the deceased was identified as Govind from Assam.

A team from Lamphel police station rushed to the incident site. The team retrieved the dead body after spot verification by a team of forensic experts of the Police department in the presence of Imphal West SP.

The dead body was later transferred to the RIMS morgue for necessary post-mortem.

The Lamphel police have also registered an FIR case and initiated an investigation.