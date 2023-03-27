Assam: Tribal Groups Rally Against Religious Conversion

NET Web Desk

A massive rally called ‘Chalo Dispur’ was organised at Khanapara Veterinary field Guwahati on 26th March. Thousands of people from various tribal communities took part in the rally that demanded a ban on the religious conversion of tribals and the delisting of ST Status.

Held under the aegis of Janajati Dharma Sanskriti Suraksha Manch ( JDSSM) the participants came from at least 30 districts of Assam.

As informed through a press release the objectives of the massive tribal rally are to delist converted STs who have completely given up their original tribal culture, customs, rituals, way of life and traditions after conversion and to stop unethical conversion.

It stated further, “Demanding Amendment of Article 342 for ST and equalize with Article 341 for Scheduled Caste (if any SC person being converted to any other religion, automatically the person gets Delisted from SC reservation).”

The rally began with indigenous rituals performed by the tribes along with folk dances. The program was graced by invitees and indigenous speakers who spoke about the effects of conversion in the respective tribal communities.