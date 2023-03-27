Nikhat Zareen Promised Salman Khan To Win Gold At World Boxing Championships

NET Web Desk

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on March 27 wished Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora for their ace performance at the recently concluded World Boxing Championships.

On March 27, Salman Khan took to Instagram to congratulate the ‘golden girls’.

Sharing a picture of the four champions, Salman Khan wrote, “When u met me last u had promised me u will win again and u have done that. So proud of u Nikhat. Many congratulations to you all on winning the women’s world boxing championships.. @zareennikhat @nitughanghas @lovlina_borgohain @saweetyboora (sic).”

Nikhat Zareen has added another feather to her cap as she won her second gold medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships on March 26. The 26-year-old Indian boxer defeated Thi Tham Nguyen of Vietnam in the final of the 50kg category at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. This victory not only defended her title from the previous edition but also made her the first Indian female boxer after Mary Kom to win two gold medals at the World Championships.